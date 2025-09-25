UNICEF Impressed With Performance Of 150 Almajiri Trainees

The new UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria, Mrs. Wafaa Saeed Abdelatef, has commended the performance of 150 Almajiri boys undergoing digital entrepreneurship training under a UNICEF-sponsored programme in Sokoto State.

The Almajiri trainees, drawn from Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Niger, and Katsina states, are being equipped with digital skills aimed at making them self-reliant after the programme.

Speaking during an inspection of the Digital Village, Abdelatef, represented by UNICEF Deputy Representative for Operations, Mr. Charles Lolika expressed satisfaction with the skills displayed by the students during a question-and-answer session.

She also pledged UNICEF’s continued support to enhance the nutritional needs of children in Sokoto State and neighbouring communities.

As part of the visit, the UNICEF team inspected the Sokoto State Primary Healthcare Development Agency’s Nutritional Supplies and Commodities Warehouse, which currently stores over 8,000 cartons of ready-to-use therapeutic food and 1,400 other nutrition items.

Lolika explained that the warehouse, inaugurated and handed over to the Sokoto State Government, is fully air-conditioned and well-stocked to ensure proper storage of commodities.

“We are happy that we now have a dedicated warehouse in good condition with supplies well managed. These commodities will reach children and help address their nutritional needs,” he said.

He assured that UNICEF would sustain its support for Sokoto and surrounding states to tackle child malnutrition and improve access to essential healthcare.

The UNICEF delegation also visited Gagi and Rumbukawa Primary Healthcare Centres, the Children Nutrition Supplies and Commodities Warehouse, as well as Yabo Local Government Area as part of its monitoring exercise.