June 8, 2023
UNICEF Hails Kano For Enactment Of Child Right Law

…Calls For Full Implementation

The United Nations Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) has described the recent enactment of the Child Protection Law, signed into law by former Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje as a wonderful and commendable journey aimed at protecting and preserving the Rights of Children.

Mr/Rahama R.M. Farah, Chief of UNICEF Field Office Kano stated this in a press release issued on Thursday, that “the Kano State Child Protection Law is a remarkable achievement that benefits the children and people of Kano.

He added that it establishes a legal framework to ensure the protection of children’s rights within the state. Now that the law has been established, it is crucial to allocate the necessary resources and establish mechanisms for its effective implementation.

“We urge the new administration in Kano State to take this vital step and provide adequate resources to ensure the comprehensive enforcement of the law,” Mr. Farah added.

“With the enactment of this law, Kano State joins other states that have successfully incorporated the Nigeria Child Rights Act, originally enacted by the National Assembly in 2003, into their legal frameworks.”

It is important to note that this Act is derived from the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), of which Nigeria is a signatory. Extensive consultations were conducted with key stakeholders, including faith-based and community leaders, during the development of the bill. This collaborative effort ensured that the law reflects the values and aspirations of the people of Kano.

