UNICEF Hails Immunisation Efforts In Bauchi North

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has welcomed the successful immunization of 51 Quranic schools and 95 churches in Azare Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Besides that, the exercise has achieved up to 70 per cent in registering non-compliance of 503 out of 842 households during the two days exercise so far in Azare LGA.

According to the UNICEF Health Specialist Field Officer, this achievement is a positive outcome in the efforts to ensure every child in the state is immunized.

The officer noted that the increased acceptance of polio immunization among previously non-compliant communities indicates a significant behavioral change and acceptance.

UNICEF is committed to working with partners to immunize all children in high-risk areas, particularly in the 13 local government areas with zerodose communities.

The UNICEF Health Specialist commended the support from civil society groups in advocacy, awareness campaigns, and participation in the immunisation exercise.

