UNICEF Hails Bauchi’s Efforts As Out-Of-School Children Number Drops

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Bauchi Field Office has announced that the number of out-of-school children in the state has been reduced from 1.5 million to approximately five hundred thousand.

The UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Bauchi State, Dr. Nuzhat Rafique, made the announcement during the flag-off ceremony of the 2025/2026 Statewide Enrollment Campaign for Basic Education, held at Government Secondary School, Kirfi.

The campaign aims to improve enrolment, retention, and completion with a view to address the number of out-of-school children in the state. Rafique attributed the reduction in out-of-school children to the efforts of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad and the support of traditional, religious leaders, parents and guardians.