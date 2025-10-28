UNICEF, GSMA Strengthen Online Protection For African Children

UNICEF and the GSMA have launched the Africa Taskforce on Child Online Protection (COP), a regional initiative designed to strengthen children’s safety, rights, and wellbeing in the digital environment. Unveiled at MWC25 in Kigali, the Taskforce represents the first coordinated, multistakeholder effort of its kind on the continent.

It will lead and align child online protection initiatives across Africa, helping governments and organisations build national and regional capacity to keep children safe online. The launch follows the GSMA’s June 2025 whitepaper Enhancing Child Online Protection in Sub-Saharan Africa, developed with UNICEF and regional partners.

The report called for stronger collaboration between governments, industry, civil society, and youth to create safer digital spaces for children — and directly recommended establishing a regional taskforce to drive this work.

As more African children come online, often via mobile devices, they face growing risks such as cyberbullying, exploitation, misinformation, and exposure to harmful content. With Africa’s youth population rising and digital access expanding rapidly, the need for a coordinated, African-led approach to online child safety has become increasingly urgent.

Etleva Kadilli, UNICEF Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa: “As Africa’s children step boldly into the digital world, their safety must come first. “The Africa Taskforce on Child Online Protection is a uniquely African platform to ensure technology shields children from harm while opening doors to learning, play and growth.

By uniting governments, partners, and young people, we can make safety the foundation of Africa’s digital future.” The Taskforce brings together representatives from the mobile industry, technology sector, regulatory agencies, law enforcement, and civil society.

Its goal is to strengthen coordination, support the implementation of regional frameworks, and promote safety by design principles in digital platforms and services. Caroline Mbugua, Director of Public Policy at GSMA Africa: “The Taskforce marks an important step from strategy to action, turning the whitepaper’s recommendations into tangible regional progress.

“By working alongside UNICEF, governments, industry, and youth representatives, we aim to embed safety into Africa’s digital transformation journey and ensure children’s voices shape the policies that define their future.”

The Africa Taskforce on Child Online Protection includes partners such as Axian Telecom, Child Helpline International, INTERPOL, the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (ICMEC), Internet Watch Foundation, MTN Group, MtotoNews, Orange, Paramount Africa, Safaricom, Vodacom Group, and youth representatives from Nigeria and Rwanda.

Young people who contributed to the whitepaper — including youth advocate Jemima Kasongo, 19 — will continue to play an active role through the Taskforce, ensuring that the next generation remains central to shaping Africa’s digital safety agenda.

By fostering collaboration and promoting responsible innovation, the Taskforce aims to position Africa as a global leader in child-centred digital governance.