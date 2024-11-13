UNICEF Group Empowers 9m Youths Via Innovative Partnerships

Share

The UNICEF Generation Unlimited Nigeria (GenU 9JA) yesterday said that it has empowered more than 9 nine million young Nigerians in digital learning, skills development and youth participation, surpassing the threeyear target of 7.5 million.

This milestone positions the initiative well on its journey to achieving its 2030 goal of connecting 20 million young people with opportunities for growth and impact.

Convening its annual steering committee in Lagos to celebrate three years of ground breaking achievements and set ambitious targets for the future, the UNICEF Generation Unlimited Nigeria (GenU 9JA) Public-PrivateYouth-Partnership (PPYP) Platform reaffirmed GenU 9JA’s commitment to transforming the lives of millions of Nigerian youths by connecting them to opportunities for skills development, digital learning and livelihood pathways.

The committee reviewed progress across its three core pillars: Connectivity and Digital Learning, Workplace Readiness and Youth Engagement. Key partners presented updates on their respective contributions, underlining how collaboration has driven success.

