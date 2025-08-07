UNICEF, Gov’s Wife Urge Women To Embrace Exclusive Breastfeeding

Women in Niger State have been urged to embrace exclusive breastfeeding, as only 15.7% of mothers in the state currently adhere to the practice.

Speaking during the flag-off of the 2025 World Breastfeeding Week in Minna, the Chief of the Kaduna Field Office of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Dr. Gerida Birukila represented by Health Specialist Dr. Ahmed Tsofo expressed concern over the low compliance rate compared to the national average of 34%.

She said, “As UNICEF, we are advocating to various levels of government to ensure the six months maternity leave policy is not only approved but fully implemented. Only 10 states, including Niger, have approved the six-month maternity leave with full pay. With full application, we expect a rise in exclusive breastfeeding rates.”

Wife of the Niger State Governor, Hajia Fatima Bago, who officially flagged off the breastfeeding week, encouraged nursing mothers to practice exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months and continue breastfeeding for up to 23 months.

“Breastfeeding is not just a means of child nourishment; it also aids in family planning and protects children from preventable diseases. We must encourage mothers to breastfeed consistently,” she said.

Also speaking, the team lead of the UNICEF U-Report, Aisha Ndagi, noted that ongoing sensitization efforts across communities in Tunga ward, Minna, aim to raise awareness about the benefits of exclusive breastfeeding and improve adherence to the six-month recommendation.

Commissioner for Primary Health Care, Dr. Ibrahim Dangana represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Gana reaffirmed that all breastfeeding mothers in Niger State are already enjoying the six-month paid maternity leave, following its official gazetting by the State Executive Council.

He added, “The policy is already in practice, and it is one of the critical steps the state government has taken to support mothers and improve child health outcomes.”