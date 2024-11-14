UNICEF GenU Nigeria Empowers Over 9m Youths Through Innovative Partnerships

Share

Since its inception, UNICEF GenU 9JA has empowered over 9 million young Nigerians, surpassing the three-year target of 7.5 million.

This milestone positions the initiative well on its journey to achieving its 2030 goal of connecting 20 million young people with opportunities for growth and impact.

The committee reviewed progress across its three core pillars: Connectivity and Digital Learning, Workplace Readiness, and Youth Engagement.

The UNICEF Generation Unlimited Nigeria (GenU 9JA) Public-Private-Youth-Partnership (PPYP) Platform convened its annual Steering Committee at the Airtel Headquarters in Lagos to celebrate three years of groundbreaking achievements and set ambitious targets for the future.

This meeting reaffirmed GenU 9JA’s commitment to transforming the lives of millions of Nigerian youths by connecting them to opportunities for skills development, digital learning, and livelihood pathways.

The meeting was attended by GenU 9JA partners from the government, private sector, civil society, UN organizations, and young people from across Nigeria.

Key partners presented updates on their respective contributions, underlining how collaboration has driven success.

Speaking at the event, Carl Cruz, CEO of Airtel Nigeria, emphasized the transformative potential of digital access, citing the ongoing UNICEF-Airtel Reimagine Education Program, a part of the GenU 9JA initiative.

“Airtel is proud to play a role in ensuring no young Nigerian is left behind in this digital age. We are encouraged by the success recorded so far among the 1,260 schools connected through our partnership,” he said.

Somachi Chris-Asoluka, CEO of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), highlighted the impact of youth entrepreneurship:

“Young people are the engines of Africa’s economic transformation. Since 2015, the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme has empowered over 20,000 young entrepreneurs, creating more than 400,000 jobs.

Our BeGreen Africa initiative will now support over 400 young entrepreneurs in Nigeria, Kenya, Morocco, Senegal, and South Africa, with green-focused training, mentorship, and seed capital to advance sustainable ventures.”

Cristian Munduate, UNICEF Nigeria Representative, reiterated the urgency for continued investment in youth: “The future of any nation lies in the hands of its children and youth.

By providing skills, opportunities, and a platform for engagement, we are not only changing individual lives but also shaping a brighter future for Nigeria.”

Reeling out GenU 9JA achievements over three years, it was recorded that digital Learning and Connectivity: Over 800,000 young Nigerians now have access to digital learning tools, such as the Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP) bridging educational gaps in underserved areas.

Workplace Readiness: Over one million youth have gained employability skills and livelihood opportunities.

Youth Engagement: Over 500,000 young people have participated in youth-led programmes, amplifying their voices as changemakers in their communities.

The committee concluded with a call for continued investment in Nigeria’s youth. To sustain this momentum, GenU 9JA urges the government, private sector, and civil society to further their support for young people, ensuring they are prepared for meaningful contributions to Nigeria’s development.

In 2018, UNICEF launched the global Generation Unlimited movement to meet the urgent needs of young people between the ages of 10-24, expanding learning, skill development, employment, and engagement opportunities.

The Nigeria chapter of Generation Unlimited – GenU 9JA – was launched in 2021.

Share

Please follow and like us: