UNICEF Generation Unlimited Nigeria Impacts Over 11m Youth In Four Years

Generation Unlimited Nigeria (GenU 9JA), UNICEF’s Public-Private-Youth-Partnership platform, has been officially institutionalised under the Office of the Vice President, a major milestone in Nigeria’s youth development landscape.

Since its launch in 2021, GenU 9JA has positively impacted over 11 million young Nigerians across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with a strong focus on young women and marginalised groups. The initiative provides access to digital learning, employment pathways, and civic engagement opportunities.

At the annual Steering Committee meeting held in Lagos, co-chaired by the Office of the Vice President, UNICEF Nigeria, and the Tony Elumelu Foundation, representatives from government, the private sector, development partners, and youth leaders gathered to review progress and set new priorities for 2026 and beyond.

In 2025, GenU 9JA deepened its reach through strategic partnerships with Airtel, MTN, IHS Towers, Unilever, Microsoft, Jobberman, CISCO, AfricaRe, and ATC Nigeria, enabling over 255,000 young people to access mobile data and digital learning resources.

Through the Youth Agency Marketplace (YOMA) platform, more than 400,000 youth were connected to skills development, livelihood, and empowerment opportunities. Around 20,000 young women acquired technical and digital skills, while over 85,000 youth received mentorship through the Future-X Campus Ambassadors Programme.

Civic engagement also saw a remarkable boost, with 665,000 youth participating in social impact projects and over 300,000 mobilised for environmental action under the Green Rising initiative.

According to Rimamskeb Nuhu, Special Assistant to the President on Strategy and Policy (Workforce Development), Office of the Vice President, “The mission of GenU 9JA aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Digital Access and Livelihoods Initiative (DALI), both of which aim to create more pathways for youth employment and entrepreneurship.”

Speaking at the meeting, Ms. Wafaa Saeed, UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative, announced that GenU 9JA has been institutionalised under the Office of the Vice President.

“With over 11 million young Nigerians impacted in four years, we are on track to achieve our goal of supporting 20 million young people in their transition from learning to earning by 2030,” Saeed stated. “This step reflects the government’s strong commitment to creating opportunities for young people across the country.”

Somachi Chris-Asoluka, Chief Executive Officer of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, reaffirmed the private sector’s role in driving Africa’s transformation.

“Young entrepreneurs are the engines of Africa’s transformation. The Tony Elumelu Foundation will continue to provide Africa’s youth with mentorship, resources, and networks required to build sustainable businesses through our partnership with UNICEF’s Generation Unlimited,” she said.

Despite notable achievements, GenU 9JA aims to support an additional 2.5 million youth with jobs, training, and entrepreneurship opportunities in 2026. Plans include scaling up YOMA from 400,000 to 2 million users, expanding Green Rising to universities, and offering grants to youth-led startups.

Shamiyah Umar, a member of the UNICEF Young People’s Action Team (YPAT) and founder of the We Are Special Foundation, shared her personal experience:

“Being part of UNICEF GenU 9JA has allowed me to make a meaningful difference in my community and positively impact the lives of people with disabilities. At GenU 9JA, young people are not just participants, we are leaders shaping the future we want, regardless of our diverse abilities.”

As the initiative enters its next phase, partners reaffirmed their commitment to collective action and sustained investment in Nigeria’s youth, recognising them as central to the nation’s social and economic progress.