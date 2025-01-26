UNICEF: Flooding Disrupted 2.2m Nigerian Children In 2024

Share

The report released by the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund, (UNICEF) has disclosed that in 2024 flood displaced 2.2 million pupils across Nigeria, significantly disrupting academic activities nationwide.

UNICEF’s Chief of the Kano Field Office, Rahama Farah made this disclosure during a press briefing held in Kano to mark the 2025 International Day of Education (IDE).

According to a report, a total of 2,200,200 learners were directly affected by the devastating floods, leading to prolonged school closures and interrupting the education of millions of children.

He highlighted that over 92,518 school children—comprising 43,813 females and 48,705 males—were affected across all 27 local government areas of Jigawa.

“In Jigawa State alone, last year’s floods destroyed 115 school buildings, leaving them unsafe for use and severely disrupting education,” Mr Farah stated.

The damaged infrastructure and extended closures have deprived students of essential learning opportunities.

To address the impact of climate change on education, UNICEF, in collaboration with the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) of the UK, has been supporting Kano and Jigawa state governments to create climate-resilient learning environments.

“UNICEF engaged 1,000 youths— 350 in Jigawa and 650 in Katsina— to plant 300 trees in the desert and flood-prone areas within the two states as part of measures to combat climate change,” Mr Farah explained.

Additionally, UNICEF has constructed climate-resilient Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) facilities in schools and health clinics in areas most affected by climate challenges in the three states.

Mr. Farah emphasized UNICEF’s continued commitment to mitigating the impacts of climate change on education and ensuring safe, sustainable learning environments for children.

