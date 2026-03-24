UNICEF, EU Treat 40,000 Malnourished Children In Yobe

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said EU-funded nutrition interventions have assisted more than 40,000 malnourished children in Yobe State, providing lifesaving treatment during critical lean seasons.

UNICEF Malnutrition Manager, Joseph Senesie, said this during a media field visit and virtual dialogue in Damaturu yesterday, noting that the May-to-September lean season often exacerbated acute malnutrition among children.

Senesie expressed optimism that 2026 would not record the high malnutrition levels seen in previous years, attributing successes to EU humanitarian support, particularly from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations.

He explained that funding enabled the procurement of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF), which ensured rapid recovery for children undergoing treatment, helping them return to healthy lives quickly.

“Once children begin treatment with RUTF, recovery is often rapid, helping them return to healthy lives,” Senesie said, adding that collaboration with government and partners had strengthened nutrition responses.

Dr Babagana Machina, Executive Secretary of Yobe State Primary Health Care Board, described malnutrition as a major public health concern worsened by food shortages, disease outbreaks, and conflictdriven displacement.

Machina said EU support had strengthened lifesaving nutrition services, ensuring steady supplies of RUTF and therapeutic milk, with 306 health facilities now providing Outpatient Therapeutic Programme (OTP) services statewide. He added that community-based screenings and improved data systems had enhanced early detection and rapid response to acute malnutrition across vulnerable populations.