UNICEF, EU, ILO Launch Initiative To Strengthen Nigeria’s Social Protection Systems

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) have launched the Supporting Sustainable Social Protection Systems in Nigeria (SUSI) project, funded by the European Union (EU.

Designed to initially be implemented in Abia, Benue, Oyo, and Sokoto States, the project seeks to bolster Nigeria’s social protection structures, ensuring more comprehensive coverage and aid for vulnerable groups across the country.

The SUSI project would focus on reinforcing policy frameworks, integrating financial mechanisms into national budgets, and enhancing the shock-responsiveness of social protection systems at both federal and state levels.

At the launch event, UNICEF representative in Nigeria Cristian Munduate emphasized the critical role of robust social protection systems in safeguarding the rights and well-being of children and their families.

He said: “Social protection is a vital mechanism for reducing poverty and promoting inclusive development.

“With the EU’s support and in collaboration with the ILO, we are committed to working with the Nigerian government to build a more resilient and effective social protection system.”

The European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Gautier Mignot, reiterated the EU’s commitment to supporting social inclusion initiatives, saying, “The EU remains dedicated to investing in Nigeria’s social protection system as a means to reduce inequality and ensure that no one is left behind.

“This project aligns with our broader efforts to promote sustainable development and economic empowerment.”

On her part, the ILO Country Director, Vanessa Phala, highlighted the importance of policy and legal frameworks in sustaining social protection efforts.

“This project will not only expand coverage for vulnerable populations but also strengthen the legal and institutional frameworks necessary for a sustainable social protection system in Nigeria.”

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, pledged the Nigerian government’s commitment to the initiative, saying, “This partnership represents a significant milestone in our efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s social protection system.

“By working together, we can create sustainable mechanisms that uplift vulnerable Nigerians and promote long-term economic stability.”

The launch event had in attendance, top federal and state government officials, civil society organisations, and development partners, marking a new phase in Nigeria’s social protection landscape and reinforcing the country’s commitment to the well-being of its citizens.

