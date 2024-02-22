UNICEF Enrolling 1.5m Out Of School Children In Kano, Two Other States

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has said that Kano, has the highest number of out-of-school children, rooming about the Streets, a reason why, they are enrolling about 500,000 Children on Schools with Skill Acquisition Training.

In the same vein, UNICEF revealed that even of those who are privileged to go to School about one-third of them lack literacy and numeracy skills, which calls for serious actions on them.

Michael Banda, Senior Education Manager for Kano Field Office of UNICEF, made the revelation during a Stakeholders’ Meeting on the EU-supported Education and Youth Empowerment (EYE) project for Kano State, organized by the Kano State Ministry of Education, UNICEF and EU. The meeting was held at the COVID-19 Conference Hall, Kano State Ministry of Education, on Thursday.

According to him, “Kano, among other states in the North-West has the highest number of out-of-school children,” You may also know that for those who go to school—most of these children come out of the school system without requisite skills in literacy and numeracy.

” It is even safe to say that one-third of these children who go into the school system can not read or write simple sentences, “and already, you have two things: you have children who are out-of-school, and you have children who are in school but cannot read or write, meaning that they do not have the foundation of literacy and numeracy skills.

” Then, we have the third issue: that is when we get children into a school system or any school of learning, we expect that they come out with skills—skills that will make them marketable in the job market, skills that will make them self-sustaining, even to be able to start a business and be competitive in the global world.”

Banda said the EYE project is designed, not only to expose children to qualitative education but to also enable them to acquire skills that will enhance their economic potential.

He added: ” So when you see this EYE project entitled Youth Empowerment, the empowerment part is that they should have the requisite skills to be competitive in the job market.

“So, because of these three issues, this project has come, and we hope that in Sokoto, Kano and Jigawa, we will enrol and skill 1.5 million children.”

He further stated that UNICEF and its partners are taking the EYE project to Quaranic schools, with the intention to include literacy and numeracy curriculum into the Quaranic schools syllabus.

” This project also transcends Basic Education alone, because we do not believe that focusing on Basic Education alone, will allow the whole education outcome that we seek. So, we are also looking at Integrated Quranic Schools.

” And the idea is that we have the Quaranic Schools do Integrated Curriculum that will include literacy and numeracy, beyond the religious education.

” That way, we are going to catch everyone, including those who have no space in the formal schools—-they will go through the formal schools.”

Obanda hinted that among the three states (Sokoto, Jigawa and Kano) benefiting from the four-year intervention project, Kano has the highest share in terms of resources, because of its population.

According to him, the project is largely funded by the European Union, with the Kano state government and UNICEF providing counterpart funds.

He said UNICEF will be spending about half a million dollars for the four-year project in Sokoto, Jigawa and Kano states.

Speaking with journalists after the stakeholders meeting, Kano State Commissioner of Education, Alhaji Haruna Umar Doguwa, said the EYE project targets interventions in education, child protection, portable water supply and environmental sanitation, among other issues.

He added that the project, “also has to do with anything that will help to enrol more children into the school; anything that will help in adding more quality to our educational system. That is what the Kano state government wants. As long as the EU and UNICEF are ready for this project, we are ready.”