UNICEF Empowers 9m Youths In Skill Development

The UNICEF Generation Unlimited Nigeria (GenU 9JA) has empowered more than nine million young Nigerians in digital learning, skills development and livelihood pathways.

UNICEF Nigeria Representative, Cristian Munduate, said this at the Group’s annual Steering Committee meeting in Lagos to celebrate three years of groundbreaking achievements and set ambitious targets for the future.

The meeting reaffirmed GenU 9JA’s commitment to transforming the lives of millions of Nigerian youths by connecting them to opportunities for skills development, digital learning, and livelihood pathways.

The committee reviewed progress across the initiative’s three core pillars: Connectivity and Digital Learning, Workplace Readiness, and Youth Engagement, as key partners presented updates on their respective contributions, underlining how collaboration has driven success.

The meeting was attended by GenU 9JA partners from the government, private sector, civil society, UN organisations, and young people from across Nigeria.

Munduate, who reiterated the urgency for continued investment in youth, said that since its inception, UNICEF GenU 9JA had empowered over 9 million young Nigerians, surpassing the three-year target of 7.5 million.

According to her, this milestone positions the Initiative well on its journey to achieving its 2030 goal of connecting 20 million young people with opportunities for growth and impact.

On GenU 9JA achievements over three years, Munduate listed Digital Learning and Connectivity, Workplace Readiness and Youth Engagement. She explained that more than 800,000 young Nigerians now have access to digital learning tools, such as the Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP) bridging educational gaps in underserved areas.

She added that more than one million youth have gained employability skills and livelihood opportunities, while, over 500,000 young people have participated in youth-led programmes, amplifying their voices as changemakers in their communities.

“The future of any nation lies in the hands of its children and youth. By providing skills, opportunities, and a platform for engagement, we are not only changing individual lives but also shaping a brighter future for Nigeria,” Munduate said.

