UNICEF Donates Oxygen Plant To Ogun Teaching Hospital

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in partnership with IHS Nigeria, on Tuesday donated a multi-million naira pressure swing absorption oxygen plant to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, Ogun State.

The gesture, UNICEF said is targeted at reducing infant and child mortality rates due to hypoxemia disorders.

Handing over the 100 LPM capacity oxygen plant to the Ogun state government on Tuesday, the Chief of UNICEF, Lagos office, Celine Lafoucriere lamented that about 120,000 children in Nigeria die of hypoxemia.

Lafoucriere said the outbreak of COVID-19 propelled UNICEF into building and donating oxygen plants to public hospitals in Nigeria.

She noted that UNICEF was committed to ensuring that no child in Nigeria dies from pneumonia and other hypoxemia disorders.

Lafoucriere said, “Today marks a significant milestone for the people of Ogun state, particularly thousands of newborns and pregnant women suffering from pneumonia and other hypoxemia disorders whose fundamental right to life is about to take a positive turn with the handover of this oxygen plant close to need.

“Oxygen is life and a life-saving medical gas used for treating respiratory illnesses and supporting various healthcare provisions such as emergency obstetric care, surgery, and anaesthesia.

“It is critical to improving health outcomes and reducing mortality due to pneumonia by 35 percent, yet, seldom available and often expensive.

“In Nigeria, about 120,000 children die every year due to hypoxemia. With limited access to supplemental oxygen, the line between life and death is blurred for critically ill patients with pneumonia and severe COVID-19 symptoms. This situation is, unfortunately, the reality for many.

Governor Dapo Abiodun who commissioned the plant described it as a life-saving project.

He recalled the unfortunate incidents of preventable deaths during the Covid-19 outbreak where patients could not access oxygen.

Abiodun thanked the donor promising that it would be put to use judiciously.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker in her remarks, said the plant is able to produce 300 liters per minute saying it would never run out of gas.

Coker said the state government is already planning to establish the oxygen plant in Ota, Ijebuode and three in Abeokuta.

She maintained that the Federal government would monitor all the oxygen plants, including that of Ogun.

Earlier in her opening remarks, the Chief Medical Director of the institution, Mrs Oluwabunmi Fatungase thanked Gov Abiodun for the realization of the Oxygen gas plant.

She noted that it aligned with the visionary goals of the governor to transform healthcare delivery in the state.

She added that the establishment of the plant is a strategic move while recognizing the indispensable role of oxygen in medical settings for resuscitation and inhalation therapy.

“Given our hospital’s reputation for conducting both minor and major surgeries, the integration of a self-reliant oxygen plant within our facilities becomes not just a necessity but a crucial asset,” she said.