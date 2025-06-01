UNICEF Donates Menstrual Hygiene Kits To Support Girls’ Education

Share

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), in partnership with the Sokoto State Government, has donated menstrual hygiene kits to female students of Government Day Arabic Secondary School, Sabon Birni. This initiative forms part of activities marking World Menstrual Hygiene Day and aims to promote menstrual hygiene while supporting girls’ education.

Mr. Derek Hyu Kim, UNICEF’s Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Specialist at the Sokoto Field Office, highlighted the global importance of Menstrual Hygiene Day, describing it as an annual campaign to create a “Period Friendly World” where menstruation is recognized and respected as a normal biological process.

UNICEF is collaborating with government bodies and civil society organizations to challenge harmful myths and stereotypes about menstruation. These misconceptions, he explained, have serious consequences on the safety, dignity, education, and economic opportunities of women and girls.

“Menstrual stigma has silenced many girls, forcing them to miss school and sometimes drop out altogether. To achieve a truly period-friendly world, we must dismantle the taboos surrounding menstruation and ensure girls have access to the resources and support they need,” Mr. Kim said.

He outlined five pillars of a period-friendly society: a supportive social environment, access to menstrual hygiene products, menstrual-friendly school infrastructure, inclusive menstrual health education, and healthcare access for menstrual disorders.

“UNICEF wants menstruation to be globally accepted as a natural part of life, not a source of shame. Our goal is to make menstrual hygiene products affordable and available in schools, and to provide safe, dignified toilets where girls can manage their periods without fear or embarrassment,” he emphasized.

The WASH program is working to establish menstrual-friendly facilities across schools in Sokoto State to reduce absenteeism and improve academic performance among girls.

Hon. Mohammed Bala, Executive Secretary of the Sokoto State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), praised the initiative as a model of effective collaboration between the state government and UNICEF.

“This donation is not just about kits; it’s about restoring dignity and encouraging confidence in our young girls. We’re working hand in hand to ensure that no girl is left behind due to menstruation-related challenges,” he said.

Government Day Arabic Secondary School in Sabon Birni was chosen as the pilot school to launch this program, with hopes to extend it to other schools across the state.

“This initiative is crucial for breaking the silence around menstrual health, especially in conservative communities. We hope this will trigger wider societal change,” Hon. Bala added.

The project is expected to significantly boost female school enrollment and retention in Sokoto, particularly among adolescent girls who previously struggled to manage menstruation at school.

With continued support from UNICEF and partners, Sokoto State is making significant strides toward ensuring that all girls can learn and thrive in a safe, inclusive, and hygienic environment, regardless of their biological cycles.

