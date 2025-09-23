UNICEF Donates 285 Vaccine Carriers, 81 Cold Chain Boxes To Kebbi Govt

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has launched two critical documents in Kebbi State, the Guidelines for Alternative Care for Children and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for Coordinated Response to Sudden Onset Emergencies.

The launch took place during a courtesy visit by the UNICEF representative to the state’s Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar, where discussions also centered on development priorities such as social health insurance, the Child Nutrition Fund (CNF), and tackling out-of-school children.

According to UNICEF, the frameworks are designed to strengthen child protection systems and boost emergency preparedness and response across Kebbi State.

As part of its support for the integrated Measles-Rubella and Polio campaign scheduled for October, UNICEF also donated 285 vaccine carriers and 81 cold chain boxes to the Kebbi State Government to aid in effective immunisation delivery.