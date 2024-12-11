UNICEF Decries Bauchi Schools’ Plight, Urges Intervention

Share

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has expressed concerns over the deplorable state of schools in Bauchi State. It decried the decaying infrastructure and a severe shortage of teachers as major obstacles to children education.

Speaking during a visit to Gyamzo Central Primary School in the Toro Local Government Area, UNICEF Country Representative to Nigeria, Ms Cristian Munduate, called for urgent action to improve learning conditions in the state.

Preliminary findings by UNICEF revealed that some schools, including Gyamzo Central Primary School, have empty classrooms and remain closed due to inadequate teaching staff and unsuitable learning environments.

Munduate emphasized the need for increased investment in education and urged the Bauchi State government to prioritize visits to affected schools to identify urgent interventions.

The District Head of Toro, Alhaji Umar Adamu, also offered practical recommendations, suggesting that resources allocated to the School Feeding Programme be redirected to employ more teachers and provide essential classroom furniture.

