UNICEF, CRPHCDA Promote Exclusive Breastfeeding

Share

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in partnership with the Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency (CRPHCDA) has emphasized the importance of the ‘Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding,’ a globally recognized framework for enhancing exclusive breastfeeding practices.

During a meeting held in Calabar with private healthcare professionals, stakeholders discussed strategies to implement the Ten Steps effectively in workplaces and healthcare facilities.

The framework outlines essential policies and practices designed to support breastfeeding mothers and improve infant health outcomes.

The Director-General of CRPHCDA, Dr Vivien Mesembe Otu, urged employers in both public and private sectors to foster supportive environments for breastfeeding mothers.

READ ALSO:

She highlighted the significant challenges working mothers face in maintaining exclusive breastfeeding but expressed optimism about addressing these barriers through employer-friendly policies.

“Our goal is to improve breastfeeding rates in Cross River State.

“We need your collaboration to provide proper counselling, raise awareness, and promote exclusive breastfeeding as a cost-effective solution to combat malnutrition.”

Dr. Joan Ikobah, from the Department of Paediatrics at the University of Cross River Teaching Hospital, introduced the ‘Zero Water Campaign,’ which discourages giving water or other liquids to infants under six months.

She emphasized that breast milk alone is sufficient to meet an infant’s hydration and nutritional needs, warning against the risks of contaminated fluids and malnutrition.

Additionally, Dr Winifred Ogar, Cross River State Nutrition Officer, noted that implementing the Ten Steps could lead to a 50 per cent increase in breastfeeding rates by 2025.

The meeting also included the distribution of educational materials, such as calendars displaying information on the Ten Steps, to private medical practitioners for use in their facilities.

This initiative aligns with the Global Breastfeeding Collective’s mission to encourage global investment and policy changes in support of breastfeeding advocacy.

The campaign aims to address malnutrition and improve child health outcomes through enhanced breastfeeding practices.

Share

Please follow and like us: