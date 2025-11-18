UNICEF Condemns Kebbi School Attack, Calls For Stronger Protection Of Children

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has condemned the attack on a Government Girls School in the Maga community of Kebbi State, which resulted in the death of the school’s vice-principal and the reported abduction of at least 25 students.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its Communication Specialist, Sussan Akila, UNICEF Nigeria described the assault as “yet another stark reminder of the urgent need to protect children, schools, and the personnel they rely upon to learn safely.”

Expressing solidarity with the affected community, UNICEF said: “We stand with the affected community at this difficult time. Our heartfelt condolences go to those who have lost their loved ones, and we wish a full recovery for those injured.”

The organisation also demanded the immediate release of the abducted students, stressing that attacks on education violate international norms.

“UNICEF further urges the swift release of the abducted children. Students, education facilities, and their personnel should be protected under international law from any form of attack, and those responsible must be held to account in accordance with national and international standards,” the statement said.

Referencing Nigeria’s commitment to global school-safety principles, UNICEF recalled that “in 2015, the Nigerian government endorsed the Safe Schools Declaration, which outlines concrete steps to safeguard the civilian nature of schools and universities and ensure safe access to education during conflict.”

The organisation urged authorities to intensify efforts to fully implement the declaration, adding that it continues to work with government partners, civil society, and communities to strengthen child protection systems and promote safe and inclusive learning environments across the country.

UNICEF emphasized that these systems “must be reinforced to prevent future tragedies, as no child should be put at risk while pursuing an education.”