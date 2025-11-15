The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has commended the Sokoto State Government for its swift response to the cholera outbreak in the state.

According to a statement issued by the UNICEF Sokoto Field Office, the government’s prompt action has been instrumental in containing the outbreak.

Following the stabilization of victims, the government launched massive sensitization and awareness campaigns on cholera prevention, emphasizing the importance of consistent hygiene practices and stopping open defecation.

To further curb the outbreak, drugs and other essential supplies were rapidly dispatched to Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) in affected areas, with response times recorded under 24 hours.

UNICEF provided critical support to the state government, covering 12 Local Government Areas, including Binji, Dange Shuni, Gada, Goronyo, Gwadabawa, Kebbe, Kware, Silame, Sokoto North, Sokoto South, Tureta, and Wamakko.

The support included: Aqua Tabs: 20 cartons, Cholera Kits: 577, WASH Dignity Kits: 289, Chlorine Drums: 6.

This response was made possible through funding from SIDA and the US Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance.

The collaboration between the Sokoto State government and UNICEF has been crucial in addressing the cholera outbreak and promoting public health in the affected areas.