The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has commended the Sokoto State Government for its swift response to the cholera outbreak in the state. According to a statement from the UNICEF Sokoto Field Office, the government’s prompt action has been instrumental in containing the outbreak.

Following the stabilization of victims, the government launched massive sensitization and awareness campaigns on cholera prevention, emphasizing the importance of consistent hygiene practices and stopping open defecation. To further curb the outbreak, drugs and other essential supplies were rapidly dispatched to Primary Health Care Centers (PHCs) in affected areas, with response times recorded under 24 hours. UNICEF provided critical support to the state government, covering 12 Local Government Areas, including Binji, Dange Shuni, Gada, Goronyo, Gwadabawa, Kebbe, Kware, Silame, Sokoto North, Sokoto South, Tureta, and Wamakko.