UNICEF Celebrates Jigawa As First To Achieve Open Defecation

..Build 16,600 School Toilets

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said the Jigawa State Government have achieved open defecation problems, becoming a role model for other States to copy.

Speaking during a two-day Media Workshop on Wash, Hygiene, Clean Environment programme for Primary Schools in Dutse, Jigawa State, over the weekend, the officer in charge of Communication and Partnership, UNICEF, Nigeria, Susan Akila, said that their follow-up supervision on Wash Hygiene programs shows that Jigawa State has taken the initiative with all seriousness.

Although she said available surveys nationally show that Nigeria achieved only 11%, with States having 6% on the issues of Hygiene and Clean Environment for Schools, but in Jigawa, the Government has done well over time on the program.

Susan Akila, reminded that simple things like having Wash Facilities of Soap, running water, a clean environment and the separation of toilets for Girls, can make that particular Girl Child be withdrawn from Schools.

“That is why UNICEF has worked with the Jigawa State Government to ensure that health-related issues at Schools are tackled. We are working in tandem with the authority, and I can tell confidently that they are doing excellent”.

However, Susan Akila reminded that there is room for more, for other Schools visited that are either toilets but without running water or with good toilets.

Speaking during the programme, the Chairman of Jigawa State SUBEB, Professor Haruna Musa, explained that all their investments in education were targeted to have learning outcomes greatly improved.

He said issues surrounding Basic Education today are so many, but particularly issues that have to do with Wash Facilities and Hygiene, together with Clean Environment, must be given serious attention.

Professor Haruna explained that today in Jigawa State, they have 2,727 Primary Schools, while they have 618 Junior Secondary Schools. In all these, he added, they have 8,689 Toilets, and 6585 are all for Primary Schools.

“The Governor Umar Namadi has given Us go ahead to ensure that we have 100% Wash Facilities across all the Schools within the State.

The Chairman notes that in this year’s 2026 Budgetary Allocations, the Government gives 26% to Education, although it is less than 30% of last year, but this year’s budget is larger in size and amount.

He said they have introduced Mother care programs, with Parents particularly Mothers having a follow-up mechanism for their Children on academic performance, as well as Schools coming.

This is apart from House-to-House visits to meets Parents on the issues of their Children, this idea would help both parties have the Children Fully concentrating on their Studies.