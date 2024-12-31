UNICEF , Canada Donate 4000+ Vitamin A Bottles To Bauchi

Share

In a move to safeguard the lives of women and children in Bauchi State, UNICEF, in collaboration with the Canadian government, has donated over 4,300 bottles of vitamin A to the state government.

The UNICEF Chief Field Officer Bauchi State, Rafique Nuzhat, said this initiative valued at ₦65 million, would provide 1,405,400 doses of vitamin A to primarily benefiting pregnant mothers.

The donation was announced yesterday during the launch of the second round of the 2024 Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW) in Bauchi, the state capital.

The week-long initiative offers essential healthcare interventions to pregnant women, lactating mothers, infants, and children under five years.

In addition to the vitamin A donation, UNICEF has also provided N31.6 million in direct cash assistance to support health interventions for children in the state.

The wife of state governor, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, who underscored the crucial role women play in improving family health, encouraged women to cultivate nutritious foods to protect their children and families from malnutrition.

