UNICEF Calls On FG To Charge Bandits With Raping, Killing Women, Children

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Country Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate has called on the Federal Government to use the appropriate legal procedures to hold bandits accountable for their crimes against humanity.

Speaking during a press conference ahead of Friday’s celebration of World Humanitarian Day in Maiduguri, Cristian said it was unacceptable that governments had not acted forcefully to stop individuals who kidnapped schoolchildren, slaughtered teachers and mothers, and sexually assaulted young schoolgirls.

She demanded that judicial institutions be strengthened appropriately and issued a dire warning that the heinous deed must end so that kids can attend school without worrying about being abducted or sexually assaulted.

She said, “So, yes it is bad. You can read these on a daily basis on the number of attacks on the community and schools. Just a couple of days ago, teachers were attacked and unfortunately, they were murdered. This aspect requires immediate action.

“It is not acceptable that bandits are not taking to courts and they have been assaulting, killing children and women; abducting and raping etc. It scares me, if there is any process, I think there is no proper punishment for these people legally.

“We have international laws and also a legal system. Of course, the country has their national laws and these laws have to be applied.”