UNICEF Calls for Increase Awareness on Polio Vaccine Immunization

UNICEF, in conjunction with the Edo State Ministry of Health, Primary Health Care Agency, Edo State Ministry of Communication and Orientation have called for increased awareness on polio vaccine immunization of children in the state to save children from killer diseases that are currently claiming lives in Africa.

In a one day review of non-Polio Supplemental Immunization Activities (NPSIA), the state Immunization Officer Mrs. Enogie Elfrida Omogun, has appealed to major stakeholders to help sensitise parents, guardians and members of the public on the need to get their children vaccinated against polio.

Omogun also appealed to parents not to believe rumours making the rounds that the vaccines being used by the State Primary Health Care Agency are fake.

She reiterated that the vaccines are not for sale and that parents should take advantage of the opportunity to have their wards vaccinated.

According to her, parents should give listening ears to the workers whenever they approach them, adding that UNICEF is determined to eradicate polio in Africa, hence there is a massive campaign on polio vaccine immunization for children.

“I want to use this opportunity to welcome you all to this stakeholders meeting. It is important we call for this crucial meeting to review issues on Non- Polio Supplemental Immunization Activities (NPSIA) in Edo State.

