UNICEF Applauds Bauchi Men For Encouraging Wives To Access Healthcare

UNICEF has praised Fathers’ support to their wives for maternal health services from hospital facilities in Ganjuwa Local Government Area Council of Bauchi State as commendable.

The commendation was made by the UNICEF Country Representative Waffa Saeed during her community engagement at Kafin Madaki on Tuesday in Bauchi. She noted that the Bauchi Fathers’ Healthcare Support has reduced death rate, child mobility and mortality which Sparks Joy at UNICEF Bauchi Field Office.

She said “I was very courageous to visit the Kafin Madaki group in Ganjuwa Local Government Area. I met with Mama to Mama, Fathers for Good Health, and a committee that works on water and hygiene sanitation. Seeing firsthand how mothers can support other mothers to give their children the right feeding, exclusively breastfeed their children, and take them to health facilities is very encouraging.

Not only that, but the fathers are also engaged and play a role in convincing non-compliant fathers to support their wives. “The community not only shared their actions but also the changes they’ve experienced in their lives. They said that the children are healthier, there’s less disease among them, children are going to school on time, and the community is doing much better collectively.

I’m really very grateful and encouraged to see firsthand how communities can take the lead to make a difference and support one another. “This community is open defecation-free, and I congratulate them on this achievement. At UNICEF, we’re very encouraged to continue supporting the community because they’re the ones making this difference.

We work with communities, government agencies, and other partners to give children the best start in life – to be immunised, have good nutrition, access clean water, go to school, and be protected from violence.” In a related development, the UNICEF Country Representative, Waffa Saeed, also visited the Local Government Secretariat, where she commissioned ten bicycles purchased by the LGA to support the activities of Fathers For Good Health.

In his speech, the Chairman of Ganjuwa LGA, Mohammed Idris, thanked UNICEF for the visit and informed her that the ten bicycles were purchased by the Council with a solid aim to boost the morale of the Fathers for Good Health initiative and ease the suffering of the members as they travel to every nook and cranny across the eight villages to sensitise them on the importance and benefits of the project.