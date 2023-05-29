UNICEF Advocates Establishment Of Family Courts

…faults failure of Nigerian govt to submit child rights report in 13years

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has urged the Nigerian government to consider setting up

family courts nationwide, in order to improve the quality of justice administered in cases involving children.

UNICEF Child Protection Specialist, Fatimah Adamu who made the call on Monday during a two-day media dialogue on the new Country Programme 2023-2027 and the status of state implementation of the Child Rights Law 2003 on Monday in Kano State, raised concerns that only three states have thus far established such courts.

Adamu who expressed worry that the absence of family courts would severely hamper the effective implementation of the Child Rights Act (CRA) across the country, insisted they form a critical structure in the CRA implementation.

She said: “Out of the 31 states and the FCT that have passed the CRA, Bauchi State remains the only state that has not yet enacted the Act.

“It is imperative that we have family courts in all states that have adopted the CRA. Without them, where will cases involving children be adjudicated? The absence of family courts undermines the protection and representation of vulnerable children, and this negligence has grave implications.”

Adamu who called for a thorough implementation plan from the states, maintained that UNICEF was ready and willing to work with the states to develop the plans and further advocate the sessions of the child rights Act that were not working.

Speaking further, the UNICEF specialist faulted the failure of the Nigerian government to submit a report(s) on the status of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) to the Committee on CRC for 13 years.

While revealing that a report ought to be submitted every five years, she said the last report on the CRA was submitted in 2010 adding that Nigeria’s failure to submit subsequent reports only means that critical issues affecting children were not being brought to the forefront for public attention.

“The CRA is a ticking time bomb. Its proper implementation by all state governments that have adopted it is crucial. This act is about safeguarding the rights of those who are seldom heard the vulnerable children. Failing to protect and listen to them carries significant consequences.”

UNICEF Chief of Communication, Dr Geoff Njoku noted that the dialogue was aimed at re-assessing the results achieved on country projects between 2018 and 2022, as well as beginning a discussion on targets to achieve between 2023 and 2027.

Acting Director of CRIB, Mr Temitoye Falayi, said the new Country program would focus on key areas such as health and nutrition, basic education, social policy advocacy, WASH, HIV/AIDS and child protection, the government of Nigeria requires UNICEF’s Support in terms of knowledge and finances.

He said: “The new country program contains the fundamental Paradigm shift from Service delivery to Upstream Work of contributing to the building of an evidence-based data collection, analysis and its use for Children and women in support of more equitable Social policies and programs.”