UNICEF, Abia Govt Train Teachers On Digital Learning Platform

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in collaboration with the Abia State Government and with funding support from IHS Towers, has commenced the training of 500 primary school Teachers in the State on the use of the Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP) a digital platform for basic education instructional materials.

The training, designed to enhance teaching and learning, began with an initial batch of 100 Teachers at Enuda Primary School, Abiriba, for Schools under the Ohafia LGEA.

Speaking at the two-day workshop, UNICEF Education Specialist, Enugu Field Office, Agatha Nzeribe, said the initiative aims to train Teachers on the use of the Nigeria Learning Passport to address the challenge of limited access to hardcopy instructional materials.

“Nigeria Learning Passport is a platform developed for students and teachers to mitigate the challenge of shortage of instructional materials.

“It ensures that teachers can access content online, develop themselves, and support learners even in the absence of teachers. Properly guided students can access lesson notes specific to topics they are expected to master at each educational level,” she explained.

Nzeribe added that the lessons were developed, uploaded, and stored on the NLP to enable any Teacher across Nigeria to access them, noting that the goal of the training is to help teachers become proficient in using the platform.

“In this phase, we are targeting 500 Teachers. Hopefully, in the future, we can reach more. These trained teachers are expected to go back to their schools and communities and support the children. In most homes, there are Android phones. Anywhere there’s an Android phone, children can be supported for self-learning,” she added.

Also speaking, the Director of Special Programmes, Abia State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), Umuahia, Oyiri Sunday Udogu, emphasized that the NLP is a free online platform supported by UNICEF, where teachers and pupils can access educational resources to enhance learning.

“It helps people learn remotely and independently whether in school, outside school, or at home,” she said.

Udogu explained that UNICEF’s interest in the programme is to equip teachers with the basic digital skills required to access the platform, so they can, in turn, teach pupils and others.

One of the resource persons, Benjamin Ugwuanyi, the UNICEF Desk Officer at Enugu SUBEB, described the NLP as a platform for Teachers, Pupils, Parents, and anyone eager to learn.

He said the aim is to provide quality educational content amid the persistent shortage of instructional materials.

“The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) is trying its best, but the materials supplied are insufficient. That’s why during the COVID-19 era, the Federal Ministry of Education, in partnership with UNICEF and the Global Partnership for Education, developed the Nigeria Learning Passport to enable students to continue learning even during crises,” he noted.

Ugwuanyi added that the platform is free, and most of its content is rich and well-developed according to the Nigerian curriculum. It spans from primary and junior secondary to senior secondary levels, including WAEC and NECO preparations.

“At the end of every course on the NLP, a certificate is issued and signed by the Director of ICT, Federal Ministry of Education, and endorsed by Microsoft, which partnered in the platform’s development,” he said.

One of the participants, Udo Isaac Kalu, a Basic Six teacher from Ndi Uduma Ukwu Primary School, Ohafia, described the training as invaluable, noting that it equipped him with the skills needed to access and use the NLP.

He expressed confidence that his pupils would benefit significantly from the platform.

Also speaking, Georgina Otah, the Assistant Head Teacher of Enuda Primary School, Abiriba, described the initiative as a timely investment in education, especially in the digital age.

She pledged to use the platform for both her personal development and that of her pupils. She commended UNICEF and the Abia State Government for the initiative.

