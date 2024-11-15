UNICEF Abducted Nurse Regains Freedom, After 6-Year In Boko Haram Captivity

Share

A Nurse working with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICE), Ms Alice Ngada who was abducted by the members of Boko Haram insurgents in Rann, the headquarters of Kala Balge Local Government Area of Bormo State alongside other health workers in March 2018 has regained her freedom.

New Telegraph gathered that following her freedom from the captivity of her abductors, she was handed over to the State for rehabilitation and onward reintegration back into her family.

Handing over Miss Alice, her child and one other to the Borno State Government at the theatre command headquarters in Maimalari cantonment, Maiduguri on Friday, the theatre Commander, Northeast Operation Hadin kai, Major General Wahidi Shuabu said, “I have the honour and privilege to present to you both Ms Alice Loksha and Miss Feyina Ali Akilawas.”

He said Miss Alice, her child and Fayina escaped from Boko Haram captivity and were rescued by the troop of the Nigerian Army..

Represented by the Deputy Theater Commander, Major General Keneth Chigbu Saud “BRIEF ON MS ALICE LOKSHA Ms Alice Loksha Nggatah, a 42-year-old nurse, native of Hawul LGA of. Borno State and a UNICEF Staff was abducted with 2 other ICRC female staff while working in a UNICEF office in Rann, Kala Balge LGA in March 2018..”

“She was initially taken to Tombumma where she was kept for 2 days before she was taken to Kwalleram where she spent 7 months and was forced

into marriage to Abu Umar. The marriage led to the birth of a son, Mohammed before Abu Umar was killed by his colleagues.”, the theatre Commander said.

The theater Commander said “Ms Alice Loksha was again forced into another marriage to another. ISWAP Commander, Abu Simak in 2022 before the latter was banished by his fellow terrorists to Dogon Chuku a camp along the exit portals.

“It was from Dogon Chuku that she managed to escape on 24 October 24 October througnDiffa axis to Geidam. She later arrived at HQ TC on 29 October 2024 where she was medical”

Miss Fayina Ali Akilawa according the the military, is the younger sister of the Late LCpl Samuel Andrew, a Nigerian Army Soldier who served in 212 Battalion, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

“She was kidnapped on her way from Kaduna to Maiduguri to process the death benefits of her late elder brother when she was abducted by ISWAP

terrorists along Maiduguri-Beninsheikh on 19 October 2020.

She was in Boko Haram captivity at Kangaruwa enclave for 9 months before she was taken to Tumbunma where she remained for 3 years under one of the terrorist leaders, Mohammed Sheikh. She was later taken back to Kangaruwa where she spent another year before her eventual escape.

He assured the general public that the theatre command is committed to achieving her mandate of restoring complete peace back to the theatre and the region in general.

He also commended the Borno state Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum for his continued support to the theatre and other security agencies.

In their seperate remarks both Miss Alice and Fayina thank God for making them regain their freedom and the military for rescuing them, the Borno state government m, as well as the general public for their prayers.

Share

Please follow and like us: