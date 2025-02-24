UNICAL VC Presents Vehicles To SUG To Ease Students’ Movements

Share

Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Prof. Florence Banku Obi, has purchased more than a hundred vehicles to ease movements in the university campus.

The inauguration, which took place at the university’s administrative building on February 21, saw the VC officially hand over the keys to the Students’ Union Government (SUG) President, amidst cheers and applause from students, staff and visitors.

According to Obi, the acquisition of the new buses is part of her administration’s commitment to providing a conducive learning environment for students.

He said: “We recognize that transportation is a critical aspect of campus life and we are determined to make it easier and more convenient for our students to move around.

“I am more excited with the SUG President and her Team for bringing up the initiative. I’ve been advocating since I came onboard as VC for the SUG to have a very visible project because I know that whatever project they conceived, they can execute it because with their population and their dues they can do any project.

“Hence, I’ve always advised that they should come up with projects and programs that are obtainable and visible for people to see.”

