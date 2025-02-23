UNICAL VC Presents Buses To SUG

Share

Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Florence Obi has bought over a hundred vehicles to ease movements in the University campus.

The launching, which took place at the university’s administrative building on Friday, 21st February, 2025 saw the VC officially hand over the keys to the Students’ Union Government (SUG) President, amidst cheers and applause from students, staff and visitors.

According to Prof. Obi, the acquisition of the new buses is part of her administration’s commitment to providing a conducive learning environment for students.

“We recognize that transportation is a critical aspect of campus life and we are determined to make it easier and more convenient for our students to move around”.

“I am more excited with the SUG President and her Team for bringing up the initiative. I’ve been advocating since I came onboard as VC for the SUG to have a very visible project because I know that whatever project they conceived, they can execute it because with their population and their dues they can do any project. Hence, I’ve always advised that they should come up with projects and programs that are obtainable and visible for people to see”.

“I am even more happy that the First Female SUG President who’s working with myself as the First Female VC of the University of Calabar, we are making history”.

The new buses which are fully air-conditioned and equipped with state-of-the-art safety features, will operate on a scheduled route, covering all major areas of the campus including the staff quarters, Engineering Faculty and the new Pharmacy building.

This will not only reduce the stress and hassle associated with navigating the campus but also provide a safer and more reliable transportation option for students and staff inclusive.

Earlier, the Students’ Union Government Blessing Alims stated that the procurement of the SUG shuttles is a dream come true for her as she’s deeply delighted that it will reduce the stress of students reaching some places and enhancing security on campus for those moving at night.

Students who were visibly excited about the new development, praised the VC for her student-centric approach to governance.

“This is a game-changer for us,” said Uket Johnson, a 300-level student of the Department of English and Literary Studies.

“We will no longer have to worry about how to get to our lecture venues at the Engineering and Pharmacy Faculties. The VC has really shown that she cares about our welfare.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Nigerian Youths Council, Cross River State Chapter, Comrade Emmanuel Olayi lauded the initiative describing it as the first of its kind in the past 50 years of the institution’s existence.

Olayi who was a Speaker of the Students Union Parliament in the University says the idea is unique as it’s birthed when the institution is having its first female VC, first female SUG President and it’s about to mark its 50th anniversary.

The state youths leader however encouraged the students to use the vehicles carefully and safely to ensure an enterprising support to the Union.

The acquisition of the new buses is the latest in a series of initiatives implemented by Prof. Obi’s Administration aimed at improving student life and academic experience. Other notable projects includes the renovation of student hostels, upgrading/remodeling of lecture theaters, award of scholarships to exceptional students and expansion of the university’s academic curriculum among others.

As the university community continues to bask in the excitement of this new development, it is clear that Prof. Obi’s vision for a student-friendly and academically excellent institution is fast taking shape.

