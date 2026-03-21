UNICAL VC Pays Visits To Traditional Rulers Ahead Of 38th Convocation Ceremony

Ahead of the 38th convocation ceremony of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Offiong Efanga Offiong, has paid appreciation visits to host traditional rulers in both Calabar municipality and Calabar South Local Government Areas.

According to a statement issued by the Public Relations Department of the University, the Vice Chancellor visited the Ndidem of the Quas and Paramount ruler of Calabar Municipality as well as the Muri Munéne of the Efut nation in Calabar South.

At the Ndidem’s palace, Prof. Offiong appreciated the monarch’s support while extending invitations to his thanksgiving ceremony and the university’s forthcoming convocation.

Speaking during the courtesy visit, Prof. Offiong said he had come back in the spirit of the one leper in the Bible who returned to give thanks to Jesus.

He explained that his visit was both symbolic and personal, a moment to formally present himself as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the university and to express appreciation for the encouragement he received.

“I came to seek support months ago, and now I return with a grateful heart to say, ‘it is well,” he said.

Prof. Offiong also extended an invitation to the Ndidem to attend his upcoming Thanksgiving ceremony scheduled for the weekend.

He further invited the monarch and his council to the university’s convocation ceremony slated for next month, appreciating the royal father’s continued goodwill toward the institution.

In response, the Ndidem of Calabar, His Royal Majesty, Ndidem Dr Eta Bassey Eteta, thanked the Vice Chancellor for the honour of the visit and for the recognition accorded to the palace.

He assured Prof. Offiong of continued support and pledged his presence at both the Thanksgiving and convocation ceremonies, wishing him success in his tenure.

At the palace of the Paramount ruler of the Muri Munéne of Efut, Prof. Itam Hogan Itam, the Vice Chancellor pledged the institution’s commitment to fostering strong ties with traditional institutions.

During the visit, Prof. Offiong expressed deep gratitude to the Royal Father for the unwavering support extended to him throughout the process that led to his appointment as Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar.

He also formally extended an invitation to the Monarch to grace his thanksgiving service billed for Saturday, 21 March, as well as the 38th Convocation Ceremony scheduled for April 18, 2026, with his royal presence.

The Vice Chancellor said the invitation is significant because the Monarch is a Professor at the University of Calabar and also the Royal Father of the university’s host community.

Prof. Offiong further commended the Monarch for his warm reception and continued support toward his administration, assuring him of full cooperation and an open-door relationship between the university and the Efut Royal Institution.

Receiving the Vice Chancellor and his team at the palace, the Muri Munene of the Efut Nation, Professor Itam Hogan Itam, expressed appreciation to the varsity helmsman for the honour of paying homage to him at his palace as the Muri Munene of the Efut Nation.

He affirmed that the entire Royal Cabinet and the host communities have pledged their full and unwavering support to Prof. Offiong’s administration as the 12th Vice Chancellor of the prestigious University of Calabar.

The Royal Father further declared that Prof. Offiong’s emergence as the 12th Vice Chancellor of Unical was divinely orchestrated, stating that his ascension to the position was not a product of chance but of a higher calling.

He said his reign would bring transformation, excellence, and renewed glory to the institution