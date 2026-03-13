UNICAL VC Declares Zero Tolerance To NYSC Mobilization Racketeering

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Prof. Offiong Efanga Offiong, has said he will not tolerate any form of racketeering with regard to mobilizing students for the National Youth Service Corps

Prof. Offiong made this declaration during a pre-mobilisation briefing for prospective corps members and final-year students of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor warned that any student who attempts to falsify records or manipulate the system in order to participate in the NYSC programme will have his or her certificate withdrawn and face strict disciplinary measures.

He noted that the university administration has made significant improvements to its result portal, explaining that the upgrade will help eliminate loopholes previously exploited for fraudulent purposes.

Prof. Offiong urged the students to avoid actions that could portray the institution in a negative light, reminding them that they represent the university wherever they go.

He further advised them to maintain good conduct and refrain from activities that could jeopardize their future careers.

The Vice-Chancellor stressed the importance of protecting the reputation and integrity of the institution, noting that the university has produced notable alumni who are making meaningful contributions both nationally and globally.

“Let us collectively work together to preserve the good name of our institution,” he said.

Earlier, the Dean of Students’ Affairs, Prof. Eyo Mensah, explained that the purpose of the pre-mobilisation briefing was to acquaint students with the process of NYSC mobilisation.

According to him, the briefing is compulsory for all final-year students preparing to be mobilised for the scheme, as it provides guidance on registration procedures, documentation requirements, data reconciliation, and common mistakes to avoid during the mobilisation process.

The Pre-NYSC mobilization briefing featured presentations on result preparation and NYSC Mobilization chain by former Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic and Director of Result, Prof. Angela Oyo-Ita, and the NYSC mobilization chain in the University of Calabar by Student Affairs Officer, Mr. Agba Ebenezer Agba, among others.

