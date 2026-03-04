UNICAL Suspends 9 Students Over Exam Malpractice, Forged Results

The University of Calabar (UNICAL) has suspended nine students for two academic sessions for alleged involvement in examination malpractice and the submission of fake academic results.

In a statement yesterday, the school said the Senate approved their suspension following a recommendation from the Ad Hoc Senate Committee on Examination Malpractice and the Students’ Disciplinary Committee.

It said while five students were suspended for examination malpractice, the other four were found to have submitted forged results to the university.

The statement said: “After reviewing the reports and recommendations of the committees, the management resolved that the affected students should be suspended for two academic sessions, and the suspension will take effect from the 2024/2025 academic year.”

The suspended students are Akwuba Enestina, 300-Level, Pharmacy; Udom Iboro, 300-Level, Pharmacy; Nwankwo Daniel, 200-Level, Pharmacy; Ore Israel, 500-Level, Pharmacy; and Chisom Ejafa, 500-Level, Pharmacy.