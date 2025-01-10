New Telegraph

January 10, 2025
UNICAL Students Seek Extension For Tuition Fee Payments

University of Calabar (UNICAL) students yesterday have appealed to the management of the institution to extend the deadline registration of courses and payment of school fees.

The students said the appeal became important because they applied for loans through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which was yet to be dis bursed.

Johnson David, a 200-level student made the appeal in a letter obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar. David said many students had applied for the NELFUND loan, which had been verified for some, while others were still pending.

He said: “We are yet to receive disbursement, which has hindered our ability to pay our school fees. “Some students have also applied for the six Clement Joshua School Fees Empowerment and other scholarship opportunities, which were still pending.”

