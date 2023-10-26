UNICAL Lauds Amnesty International For Establishing Human Rights Clinic

The University of Calabar (UNICAL) has commended Amnesty International for setting up a Human Rights Clinic in the institution.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Pro. Florence Obi conveyed her appreciation of the instruction to AI when she received a delegation of Amnesty International (AI), led by its Director Mr Isa Sanusi in her office.

She said Amnesty International has done creditably well in rendering selfless services to society through its advocacy for gender equality, good governance, social well-being and justice among human players in the society, adding that they have put their lives in danger to achieve their core mandate.

While Applauding AI for recognizing the effort of the University Management towards social justice among many, she commended them for the choice of choosing to establish the Human Rights Clinic at the University of Calabar, stressing that the gesture would help in aiding the Institution in the fight against gender inequality.

“We are happy that you came to encourage us and we are happier that you are taking cognizant of what we have done and still doing.

“Your choice of establishing the Human Rights Clinic in the University is commendable and I appreciate you on behalf of my Management team for placing us among the top universities in our nation”, she added.

The VC further stated that her administration is poised to reduce the act of sexual harassment to zero level in the Institution noting that her administration is not witch-hunting anyone but will not tolerate any form of sexual harassment.

This is even as she mentioned that her administration will give her total support to the growth of the conceived Human Rights Clinic.

Earlier, the Director of Amnesty International, Abuja, Mr Isa Sanusi, said the reason for their visit was to show support following the incident that happened in the university and how the management handled it.

He applauded the Vice Chancellor for her doggedness in handling issues of utmost importance in the institution, adding that sexual harassment is a national issue that needs attention.

This is even as he said that what drew their attention to the Institution was the Vice Chancellor’s firmness and steadfastness in making sure that justice is served.

Mr Sanusi said having watched critically how the administration and the institution have handled the issue, the organization has decided to establish a Human Rights Clinic at the University of Calabar to enable them to educate the students more about human rights.

He mentioned that as a Human Right solicitor in the country, the organization does not only watch, monitor and criticize, but also help in making sure that the citizens have a proper understanding of human right violations.