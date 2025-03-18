Unical Has Produced 168,786 Graduates In 50 Years – VC

Share

The University of Calabar (UNICAL) has produced a total of 168,786 graduates over the last 50 years.

Vice-Chancellor Obi Florence Obi said yesterday the figure included the 13,786 graduands to be awarded their degree certificates during the 37th Convocation scheduled for March 21 and 22.

The professor said this at a news conference to herald the 50th anniversary of the university. Giving a breakdown of the graduands for the convocation,Obi said 66 bagged first class, while 3,143, 7,527, 925 and seven graduated with Second Class Upper, Second Class Lower, Third Class and Pass respectively.

