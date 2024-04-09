UNICAL fires HoD over alleged incompetence

The University of Calabar (UNICAL) Vice Chancellor Florence Obi has relieved Victor Ecoma of his appointment as the head of the department of the university’s Fine and Applied Arts Department for alleged negligence and incompetence.

This is contained in a statement by Registrar Gabriel Egbe yeserday.

Obi said Ecoma was removed because he failed to present students of his department for the institution’s 36th convocation ceremonies on March 22 and 23.

“Prof. Ecoma’s action is an act of negligence of duty and a display of incompetence,” the VC said.

She added: “He is directed to hand over all properties of the institution in his possession to Prof. Echeta Chimezie, who has been appointed to take over from him.”