UNICAL Dental Students’ Crisis To Be Resolved Soon –NUC

The Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof Abdullah Ribadu, has said that the problem of about 300 Dental students of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Cross River State, whose fate is hanging in the balance, will soon be resolved to the advantage and benefit of the students and glory of the nation.

This was disclosed on Thursday evening during the July edition of EWAN Monthly Dialogue, with the theme; “Over-Admission/Quota Crisis: What Fate Awaits UNICAL Dental Students.”

“The issue will be resolved to the advantage of the students,” it promised, saying the Federal Government is not happy with the development, as the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, is working to ensure it is resolved.

The Executive Secretary, who was represented by Dr Nte Bisong, a Director, Resources and Strategic Planning Division at the Commission, faulted the role played by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), the professional body regulating medical and dental practice in the country in the issue, particularly for failure to carry the Commission along in its action not to process the university’s list of students in the Dental programme during the verification of the faculty.

The MDCN a few weeks ago accused the University of disregard for admission quota or carrying capacity, and blamed the institution for continued reckless practice of admitting up to 90 students annually against its 10 students’ admission capacity.

Following the verification exercise, the Council told the students in the University’s Dentistry Faculty “to go and learn a trade.”

Some of the affected students were said to have spent more than five or six years in the Faculty due to strikes, as the case may be.

However, in his presentation on Thursday, Ribadu, the Lead Discussant for the dialogue, stated that UNICAL Dentistry Faculty has no problem with NUC, and that the students are legitimate students, adding that MDCN, as a professional body is the problem for failure to harmonise its activities with NUC.

While insisting that MDCN, as a professional body, should collaborate and synergise with the NUC, he pointed out that the Commission was not aware of the Council’s verification exercise to the university.

“We are mocking our system, while such negative publicity is taking its toll on the system,” Ribadu noted, saying NUC would have guided them better had the Council carried the Commission along.

The government, he said, was not happy about the development, and hence it has been meeting with Vice-Chancellors so that the issue could be resolved so that the fate of the students and their future will be guaranteed.

Besides, he stressed that the students can go to any other universities, saying any university that is ready to absorb them would have its carrying capacity expanded by the Commission.

“Professional bodies do not establish the programmes for universities; fix admission quota or carrying capacity, but NUC.

“It is wrong for NUC to approve a programme only for MDCN to go against it,” the Commission added.

Though Ribadu agreed that UNICAL went out of its way to admit more than its quota, he explained that when a new course is newly established its admission quota is limited, but it is later expanded.

“NUC is in charge of admission quota and carrying capacity. And indeed, NUC will not grant approval in case of lack of required facilities and infrastructure in that university.

“NUC cannot do everything, but universities should live a life of purpose and integrity. NUC is not a spirit.

“All stakeholders, including professional bodies need to collaborate with NUC to make the system better,” the NUC scribe added.