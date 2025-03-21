UNICAL Award, A Proof Of Selfless Service – Betta Edu

Share

…As Deputy Speaker challenges universities on AI

The former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Betta Edu has lauded the administrators of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) for her induction into the Hall of Fame of the University for service in humanitarian affairs.

Speaking on the sidelines of activities marking the 50-year anniversary of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) on Friday, she said her appreciation was unlimited “because this will spur me to do more for humanity.”

Edu, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame because of her passion for assisting the underprivileged in society, said she was not only grateful to be University of Calabar but also to the youths of the state.

She said: “I want to thank all the University of Calabar for making me to be a leader today. They gave me the foundation and today, they have inducted me into the Hall of Fame. I thank the authorities of the University.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu who delivered the convocation lecture challenged Nigerian Universities to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI as a means of improving in the IT sector.

Said during a lecture to celebrate the golden jubilee of the University, that citadels of high learning should adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI), green energy and biotechnology in keying into a modern learning environment, urging the universities to think more of the future than today.

