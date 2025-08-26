The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Calabar chapter, on Tuesday, warned that the industrial action scheduled to be embarked upon will soon be unavoidable following the Federal Government’s refusal to honour standing agreements.

Speaking at a press conference in Calabar, the Branch Chairperson, Dr Peter Ubi, accused the President Bola Tinubu’s administration of neglecting the union’s long-standing demands, despite several rounds of negotiations.

According to him, the persistent inaction amounted to a deliberate violation of collective bargaining principles, adding that the union had run out of patience.

Speaking further, he listed the unresolved issues to include: full implementation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement, improved funding for universities, revitalisation of infrastructure, outstanding salary arrears, stagnated promotions, unremitted deductions, and the alleged victimisation of lecturers in some institutions.

He said, “Three months ago, our Union highlighted our concerns at a press conference at our National Secretariat, under the theme, ‘The Most Powerful Weapon Against Poverty, Extremism, and Ignorance Was Not the Bullet, but Education.

“We raised key demands, including the renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement, sustainable funding and revitalisation of universities, payment of outstanding 25–35% salary arrears, promotion arrears spanning over four years, and unresolved third-party deductions.

“The government promised action on these issues, yet here we are, several years later, with no resolution.”

Providing clarity on the state of their demands, he said, “Our members are already burdened with loans. All we need is for the government to sign our renegotiated agreement, which would improve our purchasing power and reduce reliance on cooperative society loans,” he said.

He stressed that the union’s agitation was not just about lecturers’ welfare, but also about securing the future of Nigeria’s university system.

Ubi said, “It is unacceptable that a senior academic who has served for over 40 years receives a monthly salary of just N150,000, while retired colleagues struggle with chronic health conditions and support unemployed children they have educated. This trend must be reversed.”

While commending the Federal Government for imposing a moratorium on the proliferation of new universities, he stressed that future institutions must have clear and sustainable development plans before being approved.