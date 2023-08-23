UNICAL Appoints New Dean Of Law Amid Alleged Sexual Harassment Case

Amid the alleged sexual harassment case, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi has appointed Dr Rose Ugbe as the Acting Dean of the Faculty of Law.

The appointment was contained in a press release issued on Tuesday by the Registrar of the University of Calabar, Mr Gabriel Egbe, disclosing that it takes effect from Tuesday, August 22, 2023, and will run until a substantive Dean is elected for the Faculty.

Egbe said that Prof. Cyril Ndifon, the former Dean would be replaced by Ugbe following his suspension last week after being accused of being overbearing.

Among other anomalies, Egbe is explicitly accused of acting inappropriately towards female students.

NAN reports that a seven-man panel had already been set up to look into the allegations.

The release states that as acting Dean, Dr Rose Ugbe will take up the responsibilities and duties associated with the office and also oversee the faculty’s academic programmes, foster a healthy relationship among staff and students, and create a positive environment for teaching and learning. Other functions as contained in the release include supporting faculty members in their research activities and collaborating with the university administration in ensuring full implementation and actualisation of the visions of the University.