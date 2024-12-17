UNIBEN VC Invites Experts On Geometrics Survey Of Site

Share

Days after unfolding his plans for the development of site B of the Ugbowo campus of the University of Benin, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Edoba Omoregie, SAN, has invited experts to the site to commence a geometrics survey.

Speaking to management, staff and students, the Vice Chancellor explained that the University community needed to be aware and not be alarmed when drones are deployed for the aerial assessment of the area.

Professor Omoregie stated that it was important to have a proper plan of action as there has been a lot of distortion of the master plan of Site A of the University.

He reiterated his passion and desire, as a former student of the University, to ensure that further development of the school followed due process and appealed to friends of the University to support the mission of spreading infrastructure to Site B as that is the only way to check further encroachment on the site.

The Learned Silk expressed satisfaction that the University has won all the litigations connected to the site.

The leader of the team of experts, Mr Joseph Chidiac, was optimistic that their assignment would be concluded in less than a week. They are expected to work with other professionals from the University’s Faculty of Environmental Sciences who have carried out some preliminary surveys of the site before now.

