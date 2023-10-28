UNIBEN Suspected Cult Killings Claims Two Lives

Two yet-to-be-identified young men have been reportedly shot dead in what is suspected to be a cult killing at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Edo State.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke under the condition of anonymity, the incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Friday, October 27.

“We heard three gunshots yesterday (Friday) in different locations on the Ugbowo campus. Three students were shot, one dead, another critically hospitalized after sustaining gun injuries while the last person is nowhere to be found”, the source said.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer in Edo State said they were not aware of such an incident.

He, however, said he would get back to our reporters once the need arises.

SP Chidi Nwabuzor said, “I am yet to be briefed on the incident.”

All efforts to speak with the school authority through the UNIBEN Public Relations Officer have proved abortive.

The university security outfit did not grant our reporters access to the school, neither did they speak concerning the suspected cult killings.

Channels Television reported that during a visit to the Ugbowo campus of UNIBEN, it was observed that vehicular movement had been restricted.