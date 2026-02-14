Students of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Ekheuan campus, on Saturday blocked the entrance gate of the University over a power outage and lack of water for the past three days.

Workers of the University, operators of businesses, including several people who had several social engagements in the various spaces in the compound, who had come with their canopies, chairs and other needs, were stranded.

The students said they have been without light and water for the past three days and that last night an unknown person armed with a cutlass tried to enter the girls’ hostel, and that he inflicted a bite injury on a student while trying to escape.

“For you to have your bath is like getting a hold of this campus”, a student said.

Another student who gave his name as Prosper said, “We have been in this situation for the past three days, no light, no water, yet we have paid our fees, including several other charges that have been increased since the beginning of the new session. The hostels are messed up because there is no water.

The presence of the Deputy Rector, Ekheuan Campus of the University, Professor Adesina Ayinde, did not assuage the students. He told them plans had been concluded to give the students water today while the issue of light was being sorted out, but the students insisted they would not open the gate until they saw water.

It was gathered that the only generator on the campus had packed up. It was also gathered that there was a backup generator bought during the time of Professor Friday Orunmwense, but that the last administration of Professor Lilian Salami moved it to the main campus in Ugbowo without reason.

As of the time of filing this report, the DVC and other senior staff of the University were still trying to pacify the students to open the gate