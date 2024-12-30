UNIBEN Orders Immediate Online Clearance For New Students

Share

The management of the University of Benin has ordered immediate online clearance for newly admitted students for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The university’s Public Relations Officer, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, said this in a statement on Saturday in Benin. She said the exercise was expected to be concluded on Jan. 15, 2025.

Ehanire said the directive affected only candidates already given admission, adding that the admission process remained ongoing even after the notice.

She advised the new students and the clearance officers to take note of the latest information and act accordingly

