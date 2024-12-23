…UNIBEN Mourns Ex-Interior Minister

Share

Management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has commiserated with the family of the late elder statesman and former governor of Rivers, Maj-Gen. Godwin Osagie Abbe, on his passing at 75.

He was also a former Minister of Interior. Abbe was also a Minister of Defence and that of Interior. Prof. Edoba Omoregie, Vice Chancellor of the university, in a statement issued yesterday in Benin, on behalf of the management and staff described Abbe as a Benin icon.

Omoregie said the former military governor of Akwa Ibom and Rivers epitomised goodness, diligence and dynamism and would be greatly missed.

He prayed to God to grant the soul of the deceased an eternal rest and comfort his wife, children and entire family he left behind. Abbe reportedly died in Abuja on Saturday during a protracted illness.

