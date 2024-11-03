UNIBEN: Correspondents’ Chapel Applaud Appointment Of Omoregie As VC

Share

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Edo State has congratulated Professor Edoba Omoregie, SAN, on his appointment as the 11th substantive Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin.

The Correspondents’ Chapel described Professor Omoregie’s appointment as well-deserved and expressed optimism in his capability to achieve the mission and core goals of the university.

The Correspondents’ Chapel is an umbrella body for journalists working with national daily newspapers whose head offices are outside Edo State, but who are deployed to cover and report events as they unfold in the state.

In a statement jointly issued on Sunday by the Chapel’s Chairman and Secretary, Mrs Nefishetu Yakubu and Elder Patrick Ahanor, the Chapel prayed for the new VC’s tenure to be successful and rewarding for the institution and society at large.

The statement noted, “It is clear that you have put in hard work in your service to the development of students and Nigeria’s education system to make this happen.

“The university is blessed to have you bring your wealth of experience and expertise to bear.

“We are confident that your accomplishments will make a positive impact on the students, staff, and the University of Benin.”

Professor Edoba Omoregie is a professor of constitutional law and governance. He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1992 and conferred with the coveted Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 2021.

It would be recalled that the Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Benin, Prof. Shaibu Umaru, announced the appointment of Professor Edoba Omoregie on October 25, 2024.

Umaru stated that the new VC would take over from the incumbent, Prof. Lillian Salami, whose tenure ends on December 1.

