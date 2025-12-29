UNIBEN Concludes ITF-SUPA Artisan Training First Phase, Empowers 200

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has concluded the first phase of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Artisan Training Programme, reinforcing its commitment to skills acquisition, vocational education, and national development.

In a statement yesterday by the university’s spokesperson, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, the close-out ceremony, held on Tuesday, brought together the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Edoba Omoregie, members of the university management, programme coordinators and beneficiaries.

Implemented under the Federal Government’s Skill-Up Artisan (SUPA) initiative, Ehanire, said the programme provided free, industry-relevant training to 200 artisans over an intensive eight-week period.

Participants, according to her, received handson instruction in areas such as cyber security, tailoring, welding and fabrication, automobile maintenance, carpentry, electrical installation, plumbing, poultry and crop production, as well as animal husbandry.

In his address, Omoregie praised President Bola Tinubu for initiating the ITF-SUPA programme, describing it as a strategic investment in human capital development.

The vice-chancellor reaffirmed the university’s resolve to go beyond degree awards by equipping students, staff and host communities with practical and entrepreneurial skills.